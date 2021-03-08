PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

Karachi [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowed to exit the bubble and fly back to Lahore.

As per rules and regulations, if someone tests positive for Covid-19 within the bubble, then that person has to quarantine himself until he returns two negative tests.

However, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the non-playing member of the PSL franchise returned a positive test near the start of the season and left for Karachi from Lahore on the second day after that result.



The official had joined up with his franchise before the tournament began. He returned with a positive Covid-19 test on the day the tournament began and he was then put in isolation in the hotel for the following day.

The decision to let him leave appears to have been the result of a communication gap between the medical team and the security team who is in charge of the tournament, reported ESPNcricinfo.

PCB on Sunday had named an independent fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols that were put in place during the PSL 6.

PCB on Thursday had announced that the PSL season 6 will be postponed with immediate effect following a string of positive COVID-19 cases. PCB had said the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

"Distinguished infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas have been appointed as independent members of the two-person fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols as well as the bylaws that were put in place during the Pakistan Super League 6," PCB said in a statement. (ANI)

