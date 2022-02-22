PSL: Qalandars retain second spot despite Super Over loss to Zalmi

Lahore [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a sensational burst with the bat to score 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar including three sixes and one four to tie the 30th and last group stage Pakistan Super League 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi in front of a heaving Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Monday night.

However, Qalandars lost the Super Over as Zalmi comfortably chased down the six-run target with Shoaib Malik hitting the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries.

Earlier, it was a brilliant Super Over by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz in which he conceded a mere five runs against Fakhar Zaman and Harry Book to ensure his batters don't have a big ask in the one-over chase.

In the final over of the match, after two big strikes and a four from Shaheen, it came down to seven off the last ball after Umar had managed two successive dot balls. Shaheen smashed the ball over the mid-wicket fence for a massive six to the sheer joy of a packed GSL.

Despite the defeat, Qalandars finished second behind defending champions Multan Sultans with 12 points from 10 games, Zalmi also finished with 12 points but an inferior net run-rate pushed them to the third spot.



Qalandars have made their best-ever finish in a PSL group stage and now have the cushion of an extra game in the playoffs. Qalandars kick-off the playoffs with a mouth-watering Qualifiers clash with the Sultans on Wednesday.

On Sunday night, Qalandars floundered in their 159-run chase before Shaheen's heroics. Zalmi's veteran all-rounder Malik dismissed the leading run-getter of the ongoing season Fakhar for a first-ball duck.

Phil Salt (14) and Kamran Ghulam (25) added 37 for the second wicket. However, both fell in quick succession as Qalandars stuttered to 51 for three inside six overs. Last match's centurion Brook fell for two.

The seasoned Mohammad Hafeez kept the fight on for the Qalandars with 49 off 44 (three fours, one six), the match had seemingly gone out of Qalandars reach when Hafeez was sent packing by Wahab on the first ball of the penultimate over.

Brief Scores: Peshawar Zalmi 158/7 (Shoaib Malik 32, Haider Ali 25; Fawad Ahmed 2-26); Lahore Qalandars 158/8 (Mohammad Hafeez 49, Shaheen Shah Afridi 39*; Wahab Riaz 2-19). (ANI)

