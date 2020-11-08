PSL: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi squad

Karachi [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): England pacer Saqib Mahmood has replaced all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs.

Livingstone scored 108 runs in seven innings for Zalmi in the middle order during the 2020 season and was due to return for the playoffs, which will commence on November 14. But after being named in England's ODI squad to tour South Africa, with the touring party arriving on November 16, he has pulled out of his stint.

"The replacement has been made after Livingstone became unavailable following his selection in England's ODI squad for the South Africa tour," read a PSL release.



Mahmood was among a group of England players training at the National Performance Centre in Loughborough last week and has now arrived in Pakistan ahead of the playoffs. He is one of six Englishmen involved in the final stages, alongside Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Samit Patel (Lahore Qalandars), Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth and James Vince (all Multan Sultans), ESPNcricinfo reported.

Earlier, PCB announced that the remaining four PSL 2020 fixtures will be played at Karachi.

Zalmi will play the PSL Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on November 14. (ANI)

