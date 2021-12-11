Pubudu Dassanayake appointed as head coach of Nepal men's team

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 11 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Nepal on Saturday announced that Pubudu Dassanayake has been reappointed as head coach of the men's national team.

Dassanayake will follow the footsteps of Dav Whatmore after the latter stepped down from the position in September. Former Australian cricketer took this decision after the end of Nepal's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Oman.

The Coach Recruitment Committee headed by acting Secretary - Prashant Bikram Malla and comprising Treasurer - Roshan Kumar Singh, General Manager - Raunaq B. Malla, and Cricket Manager - Binod Kumar Das had unanimously selected Pubudu Dassanayake as the Head Coach of the Men's cricket team.



"CAN had invited application for the post of Head Coach (Men's) on October 18 and received a total of 60 applications. The Coach Recruitment Committee then shortlisted 7 candidates for interview following which Dassanayake's name was recommended to the Board. This decision from the Coach Recruitment Committee was officially endorsed by the virtual Board Meeting this morning," the statement by CAN read.

Pubudu Dassanayake, Head Coach (Men's team) said: "I am simply gratified and blessed that I have got this opportunity to work with Cricket Association of Nepal. I am hopeful I would be able now to take Nepal cricket to a great height as we have immense talent not only in senior level but also in the junior level."

"I would like to thank Cricket Association of Nepal and entire management, cricket fans from Nepal for providing me this wonderful opportunity," he added.

Dassanayake was earlier with Nepal from 2011 to 2016, guiding them from Division Four of the World Cricket League (WCL) to Division One, the WCL Championship. He also took the team to their first major ICC tournament, the 2014 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

