'Pujara and Shaw have styles that are entirely opposite': Salman Butt disagrees with Hogg's suggestion

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt disagreed with Brad Hogg's suggestion of Prithvi Shaw being a possible replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3 in Test cricket for India.

The former Australia spinner had said Shaw was more suited at the number three position rather than opening and he can replace Pujara in the upcoming England Tests.

Butt reacting to Hogg's comments highlighted how the two Indian batsmen have different styles of play and hilariously trolled the former Australian spinner was making such comparisons

"At what time in the night, he (Hogg) made this claim? Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw have styles that are entirely opposite," Butt said on his YouTube channel

"One is an outright stroke player (Shaw) while the other is an outstanding defender, especially against the new ball (Pujara). Prithvi Shaw's technique is such that he plays his strokes rather freely and he plays all kinds of shots," he added.

The former Pakistan opener said Shaw might be an "outstanding talent" but India must have someone who can play long innings in Test cricket.

"When you play too many shots too early in Test cricket, at times, you struggle. Shaw may be an outstanding talent and could come up with something spectacular to surprise everyone," said Butt. "That possibility cannot be ruled out. But, I am sure India must have better defensive players, who can play the long innings," he added.



Pujara failed to impress in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 8 and 15.

On the other hand, Shaw is not a part of India's squad for the Test series against England, and he is currently a part of the white-ball squad which is in Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill has suffered a shin injury and is out for eight weeks. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said it happened after the World Test Championship final and will see Gill having to miss out on cricketing action for a while.

"He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover," the source explained.

This means the Indian team management will have to look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

After the WTC final, the Indian team got a 20-day break and the side will regroup in Durham around July 14. The Indian team will also play a warm-up game before the series starts.

India and England are slated to lock horns in five Tests, beginning August 4. (ANI)

