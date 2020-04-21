Pujara plays me the best during training sessions, reveals Mohammed Shami

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday revealed that top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara plays him the best during the training sessions.

The pacer also said that Pujara's batting gives bowlers the idea about how much closer they need to get to the off-stump.

Shami was doing an Instagram Live session with batsman Manoj Tiwary and it was then that the latter asked Shami to name the player who bats the best against him in the nets.

Answering the question, Shami replied: "Cheteshwar Pujara plays me the best during net sessions, he is a very dedicated player, and he hates getting dismissed during net sessions, whenever he is batting, the bowler gets the idea about how much you are drifting away from the off stump".

During the session, Manoj Tiwary also said that he has a good tuning with Pragyan Ojha and Rohit Sharma.

Shami was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The pacer would have been in action for the Kings XI Punjab if the IPL had started on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

