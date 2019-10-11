Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Virat Kohli (R) during their partnership on day two of Test in Pune on Friday. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja (L) and Virat Kohli (R) during their partnership on day two of Test in Pune on Friday. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

Pune Test: India declare at 601/5, Kohli registers highest Test score

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's double ton and Ravindra Jadeja's 91 guided team to 601/5 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) here on Friday.
India resumed their innings from 273/3 on day two. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continued their partnership and built a massive stand of 178 runs for the fourth wicket.
Rahane played a knock of 59 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Keshav Maharaj as he was caught behind the stumps by Quinton de Kock.
All-rounder Jadeja joined Kohli in the middle and stitched a giant partnership of 225-run for the fifth wicket. India declared their innings after Jadeja's dismissal by Senuran Muthusamy at the score of 91.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 254, his highest individual score in Test career. He broke his earlier record of 243 runs which he scored against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017/18.
For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets while Maharaj and Muthusamy picked one wicket each. (ANI)

