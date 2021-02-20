Punjab Kings have 'perfect balance' of youth and experience in squad: Kumble

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble is happy with the squad for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and said they have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the team.

"We were looking forward to some smart buys which can balance the core of Punjab Kings squad and strengthen our team structure. We have the perfect balance of youth and experience in the squad. We are confident that we have struck the right chords to come out stronger and better," Kumble said.



In the IPL 2021 Auction, Punjab Kings on Thursday brought on board nine new players for the upcoming season of the IPL. Punjab Kings bagged players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith and further strengthen the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, and Dawid Malan.

Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while Meredith was bought for Rs 8 crore. Also joining the team are Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh.

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said: "We went into this auction knowing exactly who we wanted and just went for it. We've got some interesting picks this season and have put together a great team. We're excited, we're motivated and we look forward to the new season." (ANI)

