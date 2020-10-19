Quality of cricket, nail-biting finishes hallmark of IPL 2020: Jay Shah

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) highlighted that quality of cricket and the nail-biting finishes have been the hallmark of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remark came as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.



Jay Shah said that three Super Overs on a Sunday were just "unbelievable".

"The quality of cricket and the nail-biting finishes have been the hallmark of @IPL this season. 3 Super Overs on a Sunday is just unbelievable. Well done, @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 @klrahul11 @krunalpandya24 @DineshKarthik @SunRisers @KKRiders @mipaltan @lionsdenkxip #IPL2020," he tweeted.



With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

