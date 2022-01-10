Rabada picks ODI series win in India as major career highlight

Cape Town [South Africa], January 10 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who will be playing his 50th Test match on Tuesday, said that the victory against India in the 2015 ODI series was his major career highlight.

The 26-year old has scalped a total of 226 wickets and became the fourth fastest Proteas bowler in terms of age - to get to 200 wickets.

"The tours that stand out were when we visited India in 2015 and we became the first South African touring team to beat India in an ODI series away from home," said Rabada as per an official CSA release.

Talking about the third and the final Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Rabada said he didn't even realize that it is going to be his 50th.



"I think it's quite special. I didn't even know how many games I was on and only found out after the last Test match that this would be my 50th. It kind of really goes by without noticing. But it's something special for me, I've always wanted to represent my country, so this is definitely a personal milestone and one that I'll hold dear to my heart," said Rabada.

"There's been lots of ups and downs, it's definitely been challenging to keep good performances going for a long amount of time. It's been tough navigating your way through the lows - I think that's been quite difficult - and then also trying to get through the external pressures that can influence your game and also influence the team space," he added.

The Proteas pacer made his debut as a teenager in 2014 in T20I and later on played in ODI, a year later. He feels honoured to have played alongside legends like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn.

"It's been an honour and privilege to play alongside those big names. I was watching them in school representing their country and I had a burning desire to play at this level and to play with them, some of my heroes, and that's been really extraordinary," said the pacer.

The Test series between South Africa and India stands level at 1-1 and there is everything to play for in the series decider. (ANI)

