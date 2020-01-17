Rabada reprimanded by ICC, to miss fourth Test against England

Dubai [UAE], Jan 17 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Friday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as a result, he would be missing the upcoming fourth Test match against England.

He has also been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and has received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the third Test against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

During the first day of the match, Rabada went on to dismiss Joe Root, and he celebrated in a very vocal manner and he was seen getting too close to the batsman.

Rabada violated Article 2.5 of the ICC's code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

After the suspension, former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed his dissent with the ICC's decision and tweeted: "Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play, nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicket and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ... #SAvENG".



After the day's play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and that is the main reason for him missing the fourth Test.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford and third umpire Joel Wilson as well as fourth umpire Allahudien Paleker. (ANI)

