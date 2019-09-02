Australia batter Rachael Haynes
Australia batter Rachael Haynes

Rachael Haynes to open innings for Australia against West Indies

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:38 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 2 (ANI): Australia women's coach Matthew Mott said that Rachael Haynes will fill the spot left by opening batter Nicole Bolton during the ODI series against West Indies.
"We obviously need to make at least one change there at the top of the order. You'd expect Rachael Haynes to go in and take that spot up there, she's opened all her life," Cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.
Bolton ruled herself out of the limited-overs tour of the West Indies as she focuses on her mental health.
Haynes' 93-run inning during their intra-squad warm-up game on Sunday helped Mott make his decision but he also does not want to change Beth Mooney's position.
"Beth Mooney's done an outstanding job in the middle order and we don't want to change that either, so that looks like the change we'll make. That was awesome (from Rachael) in the first innings and it just showed her class," he said.
Australia and West Indies will compete against each other for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.
The first ODI between both the teams will be played on September 5 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:41 IST

Matteo Darmian joins Parma Calcio from Manchester United

Parma [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): Matteo Darmian on Monday joined Parma Calcio from Manchester United on a permanent contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

Napoli signs Spanish forward Fernando Llorente

Naples [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): The Serie A club Napoli signed Spanish forward Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Steve Waugh rejoins Australia as mentor ahead of fourth Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 2 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test match, former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh has rejoined the team as their squad mentor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Shikhar, Yuvraj wish Ishant Sharma on turning 31

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday wished pacer Ishant Sharma on his 31st birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:41 IST

Hyderabad: Guinness World Record holder Sai Deepak dedicates...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Hyderabad-based taekwondo player Sai Deepak, who holds a Guinness World Record for doing 87 one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes while wearing 5-kilogram ankle weights, dedicated his achievement to the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:33 IST

We are rebuilding the team, says Diego Simeone

Leeds [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said they are rebuilding the team as they have a lot of new players who need to get used to the system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:15 IST

Harry Maguire seeks improvement in Manchester United after draw...

Leeds [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Manchester United's Harry Maguire is seeking improvement in his club after the Red Devils witnessed a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:13 IST

Umpire Nitin Menon all set for Test debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): India's Nitin Menon is all set for his Test debut after being appointed as an on-field umpire for the upcoming Test between Afghanistan and West Indies to be played in Dehradun from November 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:12 IST

We are lacking everything: Casemiro after 2-2 draw against Villarreal

Leeds [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): After a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in La Liga on Monday, Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro said his club is 'lacking everything'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:15 IST

US Open: Djokovic retires after shoulder injury, Wawrinka...

New York [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic retired from the round of 16-match against Stan Wawrinka in the ongoing US Open after he suffered pain in his left shoulder on Sunday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:14 IST

Good feeling to scalp KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's wickets: West...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sept 2 (ANI): West Indies pacer Kemar Roach said that it was a good feeling to take the wickets of India batsman KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli on successive deliveries in the second innings of the ongoing Test match at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 08:56 IST

Bowling experience in England helped me against West Indies:...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sept 2 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that his bowling experience in England helped him in taking wickets against West Indies.

Read More
iocl