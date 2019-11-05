Rahane, Ishant, Umesh wishes Kohli as he turns 31!

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wished their skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

Rahane who last featured in the Test match against South Africa at Ranchi and played a knock of 115 runs, took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead!"



Indian Test team pacers Sharma and Yadav also poured their wishes.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Chiku! @imVkohli may you achieve all the happiness and break every benchmark!!" Sharma tweeted.



"#happybirthdaysuperV @iamvkohli. May you continue breaking records and lead the nation to greater heights," Yadav tweeted.



India spinner Harbhajan Singh who had played 103 Test matches for the team and bagged 417 wickets took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat."



"Many many happy returns of the day @imVkohli brother. Hope you have a year full of happiness, fun and cheer," Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.



"Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai Your dedication and commitment towards the game is a great example for us. Best wishes skipper," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.



Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished his young leader and said 'enjoy the break'.

"Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli," Shastri tweeted.



The dynamic cricketer has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as part of workload management.

In his absence, India, led by opener Rohit Sharma, lost to Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets.

Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he had 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31.

In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.

Kohli will return in the Test squad against Bangladesh. India is scheduled to play two Test games against Bangla Tigers.

Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year. (ANI)

