Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Nathan Lyon for completing 100th Test

Brisbane [Australia], January 20 (ANI): After scripting history at The Gabba on Tuesday, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on behalf of Team India presented spinner Nathan Lyon with a signed jersey for playing 100 Test for Australia.

Lyon, who is only the third Australian bowler after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to play 100 Tests, has taken 399 wickets in the longest format of the game.

"From Indian team we would like to give a signed jersey to Nathan Lyon for his 100th Test match," said Rahane while handing over the jersey to the off-spinner.

Lyon entered the fourth and final Test with 396 career wickets but wasn't able to enter the elite list after a dismal outing at The Gabba.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman hailed the sportsman spirit of Rahane to felicitate Lyon on his remarkable achievement in Test



"Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the Indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win," Laxman tweeted

India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

