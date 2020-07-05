Raheem Sterling hoping to reach finals of FA Cup, Champions League

Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has said that the side is hoping to make it to the finals of both FA Cup and Champions League.

On Thursday, Manchester City had defeated Liverpool 4-0 to stun the Premier League champions.

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals, while they will carry a 2-1 lead into their Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid.

"Hopefully, we can finish with an FA Cup final and a Champions League final. We are a team that missed out on the Premier League and we have got to go on and try to do our best as we can in all competitions and that is the FA Cup and the Champions League," the official website of Manchester City quoted Sterling as saying.

"It is difficult seeing Liverpool take the title from us, but they have been brilliant all year. On Thursday, it was just another game, but it was a chance to finish high. In the Premier League we need to win all our games and finish on a high in the FA Cup and the Champions League," he added.

Manchester City is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 66 points from 32 matches.

Liverpool has already secured the 2019-20 Premier League title and the side currently has an unassailable 20-point lead over Manchester City.

The side will next face Southampton on Sunday, July 5. (ANI)

