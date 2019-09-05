Afghanistan all-rounder Rahmat Shah (Photo/Rahmat Shah Twitter)
Afghanistan all-rounder Rahmat Shah (Photo/Rahmat Shah Twitter)

Rahmat Shah scripts history, becomes first cricketer from Afghanistan to score century in Test

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:24 IST

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 5 (ANI): All-rounder Rahmat Shah on Thursday became the first cricketer from Afghanistan to score a Test century.
Shah achieved the feat during Afghanistan's one-off Test match against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman smashed 102 runs in 187 balls before returning to the pavilion.
Earlier in the day, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The Afghan side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and at a point, they were 77 for the loss of three wickets when Shah came into bat.
Shah, along with Asghar Afghan, stitched a 120-run stand to revive Afghanihopes in the match.
Spinner Rashid Khan also created history on Thursday as he became the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game and break a 15-year-old record.
Afghanistan has scored 271 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of play on the day one. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan bagged two wickets each while Mahmudullah picked one wicket. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:36 IST

BCCI announces women's squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the women's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:33 IST

Afghanistan posts 271/5 on day one against Bangladesh

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Afghanistan posted a score of 271/5 on the first day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:01 IST

Steve Smith becomes second batsman to score most centuries...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith on Thursday became the second batsman to score most centuries against England and surpassed the record of Garry Sobers and Steve Waugh in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:49 IST

South Africa A defeat India A by four runs (DLS)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India A lost the fourth unofficial ODI against South Africa A by four runs by DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:28 IST

"We will not take West Indies lightly" says Meg Lanning

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 5 (ANI): Australian captain Meg Lanning has said that the Aussies won't take West Indies team lightly even though the Carribeans are battling injury woes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:13 IST

Ishrat Akhtar thanks Indian Army, J-K Police for sending to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a wheelchair basketball player from Baramula in the Kashmir valley on Thursday thanked Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police for sending her to Chennai to attend a training camp ahead of the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:28 IST

Kohli posts shirtless picture, netizens mock if he just paid...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter, but netizens saw it as an opportunity to poke fun and asked the cricketer is he just paid a traffic violation challan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:20 IST

"We can come back," says English bowler Craig Overton

Dubai [UAE], Sept 5 (ANI): England bowler Craig Overton has vouched for getting early breakthroughs on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match after Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived the Australian innings in a rain-affected first day at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:39 IST

Kashmiri girl Ishrat Akhtar to represent India at Asia-Oceania...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, will be representing India at the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:52 IST

George Linde replaces JJ Smuts in Proteas squad for T20I series...

Cape Town [South Africa], Sep 5 (ANI): Uncapped spinner George Linde has replaced Jon Jon Smuts in the South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:17 IST

Marnus Labuschagne heaps praise on Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Sep 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped praise on teammate Steven Smith, saying the batsman is very proactive which makes the task of the bowlers very hard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Tendulkar pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid homage to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Read More
iocl