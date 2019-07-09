Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid
Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid appointed as head of National Cricket Academy

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.
Dravid will look after all cricket related activities at the NCA and he will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and the support staff at the academy.
The 46-year-old will also be closely working with the national women's and men's head coaches. He will also be directly involved with the Indian developmental teams which include India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams. Dravid will help in identification of key training and development objectives.
Dravid will be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and he will be required to provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches.
The former cricketer is also the head coach of India's under-19 and India A team. He has helped in grooming young talent such as Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw. (ANI)

