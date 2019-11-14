Rahul Dravid cleared of conflict of interest charges, says DK Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former India cricketer and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid has been cleared of conflict of interest charges by BCCI ethics officer Justice (retd.) D K Jain.

"Rahul Dravid case of conflict of interest is now clear. I have pronounced my order as I did not see any issue in Dravid's case. He is clear," Jain told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's (MPCA) member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the conflict of interest complaint against Dravid.

Gupta had alleged that there is a conflict of interest in Dravid's current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and being an India Cements employee.

Dravid is currently the NCA head and is also a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He was also the coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being given the rein of the NCA. (ANI)

