Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official release.

"Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.



KKR defeated SRH in Super Over at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. Both teams scored 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

During the match, SRH needed 30 runs from the last two overs. Shivam Mavi bowled the penultimate over and conceded 12 runs and took the wicket of in-form Abdul Samad (23).

Hyderabad needed 18 runs off the last six balls and struggling Andre Russell bowled the last over of the innings. Warner failed to score two off the last ball and the match went into the Super Over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the Super Over for KKR and bagged two wickets in the first three balls. KKR required three runs to win. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik came in to bat and easily took KKR over the line. (ANI)

