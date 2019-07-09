Old Trafford
Old Trafford

Rain could play spoilsport in India versus NZ Cricket World Cup semi

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:01 IST

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rain could play a spoilsport in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for July 9 at Old Trafford.
There is a possibility of gloomy weather as rains are close to the venue in the morning. It could be drier by the afternoon. The match will take place but there are expectations of some delays and interruptions.
"The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning," the Met Office told ANI.
"It does look a bit drier for the afternoon. We should get a game on but expect interruptions, expect some delay. It's going to be humid as well and overcast. The ball could be swinging around if you are going it's not going to be warm," the forecast added.
India finished at the top on the World Cup standings with 15 points from nine fixtures, while New Zealand settled in the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches.
Following are the squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. (ANI)

