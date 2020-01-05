Rain delays start of first T20I between India, Sri Lanka at Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Rain delayed the start of the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday.

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

"UPDATE - It has started to rain here and we will have a delayed start," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Here is India's playing XI -- Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Here is Sri Lanka's playing XI -- Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain).

India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The second and third T20I will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively. (ANI)

