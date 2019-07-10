Rain plays spoilsport in Ind-NZ clash, DLS method confuses Twitterati

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday got interrupted due to rain and the DLS method is likely to play a role in the match. However, the DLS figures which came out got every Indian fan perplexed and some even asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to scrap the method.

If the rain stops and the match continues, the DLS method will come into play and based on which India will have to chase the target.

If the match is reduced to 46 overs then Indian will have to chase 237 runs

If the match is reduced to 40 overs then Indian will have to chase 223 runs

If the match is reduced 35 overs then Indian will have to chase 209 runs

If the match is reduced 30 overs then Indian will have to chase 192 runs

If the match is reduced 25 overs then Indian will have to chase 172 runs

If the match is reduced 20 overs then Indian will have to chase 148 runs

"Retweet If You Feel @ICC Should Scrap This Age Old DLS Method & Bring Some New Method... #INDvNZ," a user tweeted.



"Person who invented this DLS method in cricket was definitely a failure in mathematics...Why India has to chase 148 in 20 overs...If this scenario occurs today??," another user tweeted.



Another user wrote: "Very nice! They are now 211 in 276 balls (46.1 overs) In same overs (46 overs) DLS target becomes 237 Nice Dumb Lol method."









New Zealand are currently on 211 runs for the loss of five wickets after 46.1 overs. (ANI)

