Rain washed out second ODI between South Africa, England

Durban [South Africa], Feb 7 (ANI): The second ODI between South Africas and England have been called off due to rain at Kingsmead here on Friday.

Rain played a spoilsport in the match as the toss was delayed because of it. England have won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first.

Proteas were at 71/2 in 11.2 overs when rain interrupted the play, after that the match could not happen and ultimately the match by abandoned.



Reeza Hendriks remained unbeaten on 35 runs while skipper Quinton de Kock played a knock of 11 and Temba Bavuma scored 21 runs.



South Africa will enter the final match of the series with a 1-0 lead. The third ODI will be played at Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, February 9. (ANI)

