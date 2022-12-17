Raina, Gayle, de Villiers, Morgan in expert panel for 2023 IPL auction coverage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris will be part of an expert panel for IPL 2023 Auction and will bring fans most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the auction.

Fondly known as Mr. IPL, Raina will headline the Hindi coverage alongside state-mate and former India left-arm pacer Singh on IPL's Official Digital Streaming Partner, JioCinema. a release said.

Universe Boss (Chris Gayle) and Mr 360 (AB de Villiers) will join forces as the two former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates will re-unite offering fans a dash of entertainment, excitement and 360-degree views, the JioCinema release said.

Former Indian men's team head coach Kumble, IPL stalwart Uthappa, England's World Cup-winning captain Morgan, and former New Zealand all-rounder Styris will put teeth into the English panel that will also bring in-depth narratives like never before in the lead-up to the auction that will see 405 cricketers going under the hammer, the release said.

The IPL Player auction will be brought to viewers in India across six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam.



"I am coming back to the IPL armed with a mike in hand," said Suresh Raina. "It is exciting to be a part of the IPL Player Auction 2023 along with my friends and former teammates and engage with fans across India," he added.

"This is as thrilling as it gets to return to the IPL in a different avatar with my former teammates and competitors for the auction," said Chris Gayle. "I hope to get the same love from the fans in my new role where I will do some talking and not my bat," he added.

"India is a very special place and to come back to the IPL in a new avatar will is an intriguing prospect," said AB de Villiers. "I hope fans enjoy and appreciate my work with a mic in hand in tow with these luminaries," he added.

"After playing, and coaching in the IPL, I look forward to being an expert panellist for the 2023 auction," said Anil Kumble. "In the company of the most reputed names from IPL's history, I am sure viewers will be offered a well-rounded and incisive coverage," he added.

"I am glad to join this league of extraordinary gentlemen for the IPL Player Auction 2023," said Eoin Morgan. "With some of the sharpest minds of cricket dissecting the event, I reckon the fans are in for a treat this auction," he added.

The panel will be part of an array of shows to keep fans engaged and excited for the IPL Player Auction 2023, including an in-house mock auction a day before. (ANI)

