Raisina Dialogue: Kevin Pietersen advocates cricket to act as medium of peace

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Kevin Pietersen, England's former cricket captain spoke at the Raisina Dialogue in India, opining that he sees cricket as a medium for bringing people together despite differing viewpoints on important global issues.

Pietersen thinks that sports can bring people together and said that since most people find the world to be frightening, sports may be used as a tool for fostering togetherness. He added that in the modern world, sports should serve as a symbol of unity.

"Cricket or sport can unify the world. It is very clear what it did for South Africa after it won the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Sports should be used to promote unity as the current World scenario is scary on so many fronts. Look at what cricket has done for players globally. So many Indian players are friends with players from England, the Caribbean, Australia etc. If cricket or sports can be used to bring together people it should definitely happen," the former English player said.

He also professed his love for India and said that the country keeps getting better every time he travels here.

"I have been travelling to India for the past 20 years and it keeps getting better every time I come here," Pietersen said.



Speaking about politics ruining the dynamics of sports he said, "I don't think politics should merge with sports in a manner that it picks team," the former batter said.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.

Kevin Pietersen is in India for the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He has never been shy in expressing his love for India. He has been a part of the IPL English commentary panel on several occasions and he is expected to join the panel for IPL 2023 as well.

The latest edition of IPL will begin on 31st March as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

