Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar (Photo/Rajasthan Royals)
Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar (Photo/Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals appoints Lisa Sthalekar as advisor for youth, junior cricket programmes

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:57 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday appointed former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar as its advisor for youth and junior cricket programmes.
Royals had launched its youth programmes for both boys and girls in October last year. Sthalekar flew down to Jaipur to be part of the felicitation ceremony.
The 39-year-old India-born Sthalekar will be responsible for creating a year-round programme for both boys and girls. The programme will include high-performance camps and competitions for the selected individuals. She will also organise school tournaments to introduce more youngsters to cricket.
Sthalekar, who was a member of Australia Women's World Cup winning team in 2013, said: "Rajasthan Royals has done exceptional work in unearthing cricket talent. They have then been successful in providing these individuals with the right platform to grow. More so, I am delighted to be part of programmes that are giving equal opportunities to talent across girls and boys, while also spreading the reach of the game."
"I am extremely pleased to join Rajasthan Royals as an advisor. I am looking forward to my role of identifying and nurturing cricketing talent, especially the girls so that they can make a mark for themselves in the cricketing world," Sthalekar added.
Former Australia cricketer is the first woman to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODIs. Sthalekar amassed 2728 runs and picked up 146 wickets in ODIs.
The former Australia skipper announced her retirement from international cricket a day after Australia won the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:46 IST

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 91 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Lasith Malinga bids adieu to international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's unorthodox fast bowler Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:13 IST

Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Mohammad Amir expresses gratitude to Pak PM Imran Khan after...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan after retiring from Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:04 IST

Mahela Jayawardena shares memory with Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena on Friday shared a memorable picture with teammate Lasith Malinga who is playing his last international match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:31 IST

First-class cricket is coming to East Delhi, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Upgradation of facilities for first-class cricket has begun at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex in the capital, said East Delhi MP and former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

Abhinav Bindra will guide athletes in Patiala Sports University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rana Sodhi on Friday said that the state government will use the abundant talent and expertise of Abhinav Bindra to guide budding athletes in the new proposed Sports University in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:54 IST

Women's Ashes: Sarah Taylor withdraws from England T20I squad

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor on Friday withdrew herself from the T20 International series of the Women's Ashes due to the ongoing management of her anxiety issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:50 IST

Chirs Woakes makes to Lord's Honours Board

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England's right-arm pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets on the third day of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:30 IST

Lord's Test: England defeat Ireland by 143 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Chris Gayle named in Windies squad for India ODIs

St John's [Antigua], July 26 (ANI): Swashbuckling all-rounder Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three One-Day International series (ODIs) against India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:35 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's squad for the upcoming Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More
iocl