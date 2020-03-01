Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a camp here.

The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the team's preparations after their three-day camp in Guwahati, with hotter weather in Nagpur and varied pitches.

Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh, who were part of the camp at Guwahati, are also part of the team's training camp here. They are joined by other Indian players from the Royals squad including Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Talking about the camp, Zubin Bharucha, the head of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, said: "The camp at Nagpur is a great opportunity for us to utilise our in-house facilities and get some intense training under our belts. We're getting more players joining us for this camp." (ANI)

