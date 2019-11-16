Rajat Sharma resigns from the post of DDCA President

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter, Sharma said he had made every effort to discharge his obligations in the best interest of the association.

"I take this opportunity to thank you all to have reposed faith in me during my tenure as the President of DDCA. In my short stint I have made every effort to discharge my obligations in the best interest of the Association with honesty and sincerity. The sole agenda was welfare of the Association and transparency in each and every aspect," Sharma said.

Sharma stated that he faced many 'road blocks' while discharging his duties.

"In my endeavour though I faced many road blocks, opposition and oppressions, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent manner, however, somehow I kept moving with only one agenda that all promises made to the members must be fulfilled while keeping the interest and welfare of Cricket paramount at all times," he said.

"However, cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket. It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost. That's why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect," Sharma added.

He then urged that the money DDCA has should be spent only to promote cricket.

"I would like to add that when I took over as President, coffers of DDCA were empty and now we have a corpus of around Rs. 25 crores, I urge upon you that this money be spent only for promoting cricket and helping cricketers," he said.

"I thank you all for the overwhelming support, respect and affection you have given me throughout my tenure. Whatever I have contributed here would have not been possible without your support," Sharma concluded. (ANI)

