India wins toss and opts to bowl first in second T20I (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
India wins toss and opts to bowl first in second T20I (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.
Both Bangladesh and India decided to not make any changes in their playing XI from the first match of the series.
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube.
Bangladesh's playing XI: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain.
The Bangla Tigers had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game.
Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.
"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

T20I match in Rajkot to start on time: Saurashtra Cricket...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Himanshu Shah, the Secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed that the second T20I match between India and Bangladesh would start on time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Wouldn't have any issues if we had to travel to Pakistan for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian tennis player Rohit Rajpal who has been made the non-playing captain for the upcoming Davis Cup fixture against Pakistan, on Thursday said that he would not have had any issues even if the tie was played in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:45 IST

Bhupathi had told us he won't travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): All India Tennis Association's (AITA) CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep on Thursday shed light on how Rohit Rajpal was made the non-playing captain for the Davis Cup fixture between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:40 IST

CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi arrested for spot-fixing in KPL

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Karnataka Ranji players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi have been arrested on charges for spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) final earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:55 IST

Time to put everything into preparation for Olympic games:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Rupinder Pal Singh, the drag-flicker of India men's hockey team, on Thursday pitched for greater efforts for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:11 IST

Derbyshire signs Ben Mcdermott for Vitality Blast and Royal One-Day Cup

Derbyshire [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): England county Derbyshire on Thursday confirmed the signing of Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben Mcdermott for the Vitality Blast 2020 and Royal London One-Day Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:56 IST

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

Dubai [UAE], Nov 7 (ANI): The schedule for the third series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:54 IST

Determined to do everything for a win, says Floyd Pinto

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan, India coach Floyd Pinto said that players are determined to do everything to win the next match of the AFC U-19 Championships 2020 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:30 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth crashes out after losing to...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the Fuzhou China Open after facing a defeat against Denmark's Anders Antonsen 20-22, 22-20, 16-21 in the second-round match here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:16 IST

Ashley Young feels Paul Pogba's absence hasn't affected...

Leeds [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Absence of Manchester United's Paul Pogba has not affected the club much, according to teammate Ashley Young, who feels that players in those positions have done 'fantastically well'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:15 IST

Mary Kom thanks WOA for 'OLY' title

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom on Thursday thanked World Olympian Association (WOA) after the sports body granted her the use of post-nominal letters 'OLY'.

Read More
iocl