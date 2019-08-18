Rakheem Cornwall feeling 'great' after named in West Indies Test squad

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 18 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rakheem Cornwall, who was named in the Test squad against India, is feeling great to be selected in the longest format of the game.

"The feeling on getting called up is great - it's something I've been pushing to achieve for a long time," Cricket West Indies' official website quoted Cornwall as saying.

"I believe the Test format suits my game because of the consistency a player needs over a long period of time to be successful and I've enjoyed that challenge so far in my career playing First-class cricket," he added.

Cornwall has been rewarded for his impressive record for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship and the West Indies 'A' team, since making his first-class debut less than five years ago.

"A-Team preparation has been very good. England Lions and India A were two quality opposition teams featuring guys that played Test cricket. Overall it has been very challenging and it was a good place to test skills that I've been trying to perfect every year in our domestic competition," Cornwall said.

The 26-year-old has taken 260 wickets at an average of 23.90 in 55 first-class matches and is highly regarded among his peers as one of the most effective spin bowlers in the Caribbean team.

Cornwall will make his long-awaited Test debut at home when West Indies kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship against India later this month.

"The feeling would be great if I were picked in the first test. I just would want to go out and perform and don't disappoint my friends and family."

India will face West Indies in the first Test match at Antigua from August 22. (ANI)