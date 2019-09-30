Ram Nath Kovind lauds MS Dhoni for bringing fame to Ranchi

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought fame to Ranchi in the world of cricket.

"Jaipal Singh Munda of Jharkhand was the captain of India's hockey team that won the first gold medal in the 1928 Olympic Games. He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought fame to Ranchi in the world of cricket. The entire country is proud of Jharkhand's daughter Deepika Kumari," Kovind wrote in Hindi.

The President attended the 33rd convocation of Ranchi University in Jharkhand, where he praised the state's sportspeople like Munda, Dhoni and Kumari. (ANI)

