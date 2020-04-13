Ramayan's Angad an inspiration behind my batting, reveals Sehwag

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has revealed the real inspiration behind his batting approach was Ramayan's character 'Angad'.

The opening batsman stated that he took inspiration from Ramayan's character 'Angad' (part of vanar sena which helped Lord Ram in rescuing Sita from Lanka).

He went on to share a picture of 'Angad' on Twitter and also gave an explanation as to why the character is an inspiration for him.

"So here is where i took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad Ji Rocks," Sehwag tweeted.



In Ramayan, it is believed that Lord Ram sent Angad to the court of Ravana as an emissary in order to avoid war.

To break Ravana's ego, Angad then challenged all warriors in Ravana's court that if anyone is able to lift his feet from the ground, then Lord Ram would accept defeat and leave.

But the legend has it, that no one was able to lift Angad's feet.

Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.

He has registered two triple tons against Pakistan and South Africa in the longest format of the game.

In his cricketing career, Sehwag played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India amassing 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively. (ANI)

