Ranchi celebrates hometown hero Dhoni's birthday

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni enjoys a fan following like no other worldwide and any big occasion related to him is considered nothing less than a festival by his fans.

As the veteran celebrates his 38th birthday today, fans in Ranchi organised a special cake-cutting ceremony and wished Dhoni in their own unique way.

The visibly excited fans kept on cheering Dhoni's name even as they cut the cake.



"I wish Dhoni goes on to live 1000 years. He has been a proud servant of the country. We hear the ongoing World Cup will be his last as a cricketer, we hope that he scores a century and gives us something to smile about," one of his fans told ANI.



"We want India to lift the World Cup, we have learnt cricket just by watching him play," another fan said.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings.

The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. India finished the group stage of the ongoing tournament at the top position with 15 points from nine matches.

The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9. (ANI)

