Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra reach 384/8 against Bengal on day two

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): With the help of Arpit Vasavada's century, Saurashtra managed to reach a score of 384/8 against Bengal on day two of the Ranji Trophy final here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming day two at 206/5, Arpit Vasavada and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace for Saurashtra. The duo piled on the misery on Bengal's bowlers and did not give them much respite.

The duo's partnership saw Vasavada bringing up his century and Pujara going past the half-century mark. Both batsmen stitched together a partnership of 142 runs and their vigil finally came to an end in the 144th over as Vasavada (106) was sent back to the pavilion by Shahbaz Ahmed, reducing Saurashtra to 348/6.

Soon after, Pujara (66) and Prerak Mankad (0) were also dismissed, and Saurashtra was reduced to 364/8 in the 153rd over.

Then, Chirag Jani (13*) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (13*) retrieved the innings for Saurashtra and the duo ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play. (ANI)

