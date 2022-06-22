Ranji Trophy Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Mumbai post 248/5 against MP on Day 1

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 78 runs to propel Mumbai to post 248/5 at stumps on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Jaiswal batted aggressively and stitched up an 87 runs partnership with Prithvi Shaw for the first wicket. Madhya Pradesh bounced back from the second session onwards. Off-spinner Saransh Jain took 2-31 while Anubhav Agarwal delivered an impressive spell of 2-56.

After electing to bat first, Mumbai got off to the good start with Jaiswal and captain Shaw smashing Madhya Pradesh bowlers all around the ground. Jaiswal was the initial attacker, hammering Kumar Kartikeya Singh for a six-over mid-on.

Jaiswal continued to get forward and drive Gaurav Yadav as well as Saransh Jain through the off-side. Shaw, despite fetching some boundaries struggled to adapt to the bounce and variation off the pitch against MP bowlers.

Shaw used his great skills to slam a six-over-long-off and follow it up with a boundary coming off a beautiful straight drive against Kumar Kartikeya.



Mumbai captain Shaw was dismissed by Anubhav Agarwal after scoring 47 runs. Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parkar failed to impress as they were dismissed for cheap by Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain, respectively.

With the in-form Sarfaraz Khan at the crease, Mumbai were hopeful of getting a big score by the end of the day.

Hardik Tamore too could only conjure 24 runs before Jain dismissed him to pick his second wicket. After tea, Khan continued his aggressive form and slammed got some boundaries.

After Tamore's fall, Sarfaraz and Mulani ensured there are no further losses of wickets for Mumbai as 47 runs came off the final session of the day.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 248/5 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78, Prithvi Shaw 47; Saransh Jain 2-31) vs Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

