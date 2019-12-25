Ranji Trophy: Schedule to start matches changed in view of solar eclipse

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the start of play on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy matches has been changed.

The Day 2 of matches have been rescheduled in the wake of Solar Eclipse across India. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of the players and match officials.

A total of 17 ongoing matches that are taking place across the country will be affected due to this decision.

Earlier today, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored a century in a comeback match against Hyderabad.

The 34-year-old smashed unbeaten 137 runs in Ranji Trophy match at Delhi. The team ended the day at 269 for the loss of six wickets after the team suffered early blows. (ANI)

