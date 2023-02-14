Rape-accused Nepal bowler Lamichhane included in playing eleven against Namibia

Kirtipur [Nepal], February 14 (ANI): Spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane, who is out on bail facing rape-charges has been included into Nepal's playing XI for their Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series opener against Namibia, a series which also features Scotland.

Lamichhane is the country's most recognised cricketer and is accussed of raping a minor, and is out on bail.

The Nepali cricketer's temporary release has been challenged in the Supreme Court as he was accused of raping a 17-year-old and was released on bail on the 99th day on 13th of January this year by Patan High Court.

The bail again was challenged by the Attorney General's Office on 3rd of February, filing a petition on Apex Court. An investigation is being conducted against him under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074. If the crime against him stands, he will serve a prison term of 10-12 years.

A return to international cricket was made possible after the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lifted his suspension and included him in a training camp ahead of the triangular series. It did not go well with sections of the population in his country, as they held protests calling for the boycott of the series which is being held in Kirtipur.

Both Namibia and Scotland cricket boards have also issued press statements hinting at, but stopping short of expressing their unease over the selection.

CAN announced the squad on Friday and two days prior to it, Cricket Scotland had said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "aware of the reports regarding the legal status of Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Qualifiers".



"As a governing body, and as a squad, Cricket Scotland stands firmly against all forms of abuse, which have no place in modern society. The player's availability for these games is a matter for the Cricket Association of Nepal and the ICC to consider," added Cricket Scotland.

Cricket Namibia also said that "the board "strongly opposes all forms of gender-based violence, discrimination and abuse".

When Lamichhane's suspension was revoked by CAN, its general manager Britant Khanal told ESPNCricinfo that it was done on condition that the bowler would "respect the limitation prescribed" by the court which granted him bail back in January. If the Nepal team were to travel outside the country, Lamichhane's participation would depend on the permission of the court.

The bowler was taken into custody after he landed in Kathmandu in October last year as a response to the arrest warrant issued against him in September. The bowler was playing in Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs when the warrant was issued.

After he was granted bail by the court, his suspension was revoked on the condition that he could not leave the country until a verdict was made in the case.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang

Travelling reserves: Aarif Sheikh, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Arjun Saud. (ANI)

