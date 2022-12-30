Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan T20I captain

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 29 (ANI): Rashid Khan has been appointed as Afghanistan's T20I format captain, replacing the senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, after he stepped down from the role post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Mirwais Ashraf, the ACB Chairman, expressed his desire to appoint Rashid Khan as the captain of the Afghanistan National Team for the T20I format.

"Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format," Mirwais Ashraf said in an official statement released by Afghanistan Cricket Board.



"Rashid Khan has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glory to the nation," Ashraf further added.

Rashid Khan is also delighted to take the leadership role and considers this a massive honour for him to be granted such a big responsibility to lead Afghanistan's National Team in the T20Is.

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan has so far represented Afghanistan in 74 T20I matches and has 122 scalped in the format, making him the third leading wicket-taker behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128). He has also been in very high demand in franchise cricket, playing 361 T20 matches for 15 different teams around the globe from 2015 onwards and has bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the 2nd bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with the most wickets in the format.

Afghanistan National Team is set to tour UAE in February where they will take on the hosts in three T20Is, which will be Rashid Khan's first tour as Afghanistan's skipper after 2019. (ANI)

