Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (Photo/ Rashid Khan Twitter)
Rashid Khan becomes the youngest Test captain

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday led Afghanistan for the first time in a Test Match and has broken a 15-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game.
He broke the record during Afghanistan's one-off Test match against Bangladesh. He has now broken Zimbabwe Tatenda Taibu's record which was set in 2004.
Rashid achieved the feat at the age of 20 years 350 days old whereas Tabu had earlier scripted the record at the age of 20 years 358 days.
Afghanistan had received the Test status in 2017 but did not get an ideal start in the longest format of the game as they were defeated by India within two days in their first Test match.
In their next match, Afghanistan was able to outclass Ireland by seven wickets earlier this year.
Afghanistan had named Rashid as captain for all formats of the game following the team's disappointing World Cup campaign in England and Wales earlier this year.
The team was not able to win a single match in the tournament.
While filing this story, Afghanistan had won the toss against Bangladesh and opted to bat first. They had reached the score of 15/0.
Playing XI for both teams are as follows:
Afghanistan: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan.
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan. (ANI)

