West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard (L) and coach Floyd Reifer (R)
Rashid Khan is world-class bowler: Kieron Pollard

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI of three-match series against Afghanistan, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Sunday hailed the spin bowling attack of the home side and called Rashid Khan a 'world-class bowler'.
"Rashid Khan is a world-class bowler. It was seen by all of us and all around the world. Again there is no secret about it. Nabi himself has been doing well, he is a classical off-spinner. Mujeeb has done well for himself," Pollard told reporters in the pre-match conference.
"We as a team, we have to plan how we are going to structure our fifty overs of batting and then our fifty overs of bowling. Each and every one of us is a good player and has own right to show what we have to offer," he added.
Afghanistan is studded with star spinners like Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb ur Rahman. The Windies team finds it difficult to play the spin on sub-continent pitches as they are not used to it.
India outclassed West Indies in their last series in all three formats. Keeping in mind the results of the last series, the 32-year-old said it is important for the side to do well in all the three formats.
"It is an important series as the coach has mentioned. All cricket for us is important. As a team, we have made some changes and are looking forward to doing well in the series," said Pollard.
West Indies coach Floyd Reifer also stressed the fact that Windies players are not good with the spin and they have work on that.
"We have not played spin well but at the same time, we still have our plans. We are working hard on getting ourselves to that spot where we can play any kind of spin properly," Reifer said.
"It is about working on how each batsman plays Rashid, Mujib, or Nabi. That's what we gotta work on and that's what we have been doing," the coach added.
Afghanistan ODI squad: Rashid Khan (C), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveel ul Haq, Ikram Alikhilm, Mujeeb ur Rahman.
West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd.
Afghanistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies, starting from November 6. All the matches will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here. (ANI)

iocl