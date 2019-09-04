Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (Photo/Rashid Khan Twitter)
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (Photo/Rashid Khan Twitter)

Rashid Khan reveals his name, number Test jersey

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly appointed captain in all formats Rashid Khan on Wednesday revealed his name and number jersey ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.
Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of him wearing the jersey and wrote, "New test match Jersey."

The name and number on the Test jersey is an initiative by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to popularise the longest format of the game and is also a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) which was announced last year.
Afghanistan is not a part of the Championship as only the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- compete in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.
The top two teams with most points on April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.
Afghanistan will play against Bangladesh in one-off Test at Chattogram from September 5. (ANI)

