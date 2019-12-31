Ravi Shastri wishes Team India a 'Happy New Year'

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year.

Shastri took to Twitter to write: "Happy New Year! Guys, you have had an outstanding year in 2019 and now get ready to attack the fresh challenges ahead. Enjoy the rest. See you with 2020 vision."



Earlier, India took ODI series 2-1 against the Caribbean team and this was Men in Blue's tenth consecutive series win over the Windies. West Indies team also lost the T20I series against India 2-1.

Team India will next take on Sri Lanka on January 5 in the first T20I at Guwahati.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the Indian squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka and Australia series.

Bumarah sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back which kept him out of the cricket field since September 24. He missed the South Africa Test series, series against Bangladesh and the recently concluded West Indies series.

Apart from him, opener Shikhar Dhawan also made a comeback in the squad for both the series. He was out from the Indian side since November due to a knee injury. (ANI)

