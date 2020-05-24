Ravi Shastri's 'social distancing huddle' with dogs wins over internet

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Indian senior men's team coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a 'social distancing huddle'.

As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimented Shastri for abiding by the guidelines.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting

@ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri tweeted.



In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while in the second, there is just one dog, whom Shastri labelled as the 'skipper'.

In the second picture, the dog is wearing sunglasses and can be seen taking a stroll.

During this lockdown period, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures to remember his cricket playing days.

Shastri is currently coaching the Indian senior men's team and under his guidance India registered its first Test series win in Australia.

The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the side is currently at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

On May 22, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket in the times of coronavirus.

As per the guidelines, players would be prohibited from using saliva, umpires have been asked to consider wearing gloves before handing the ball to players. All teams have also been advised to travel by chartered flights.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is being speculated that India might play three T20Is against South Africa in August this year.

However, before that, the side is slated to play series against Sri Lanka in July.

The fate of the series against Sri Lanka is still unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

