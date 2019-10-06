Ravichandran Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After dismissing South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled the record of Sri Lanka player Muttiah Muralitharan of being the fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets on the fifth day of the first match.

Both Ashwin and Muralitharan reached the milestone in their 66th match.

Ashwin did not take much time to register his first wicket of the day as it was only the second over of the day and first by Ashwin.

Overall, Muralitharan has 800 wickets in the format and tops the list of most number of wickets in Test cricket followed by Australia spinner Shane Warne, who has 708 wickets.

India are in a dominating position in the match as half of the South Africa team has been sent back to the pavilion by the Indian bowlers and the visitors still need 335 runs to win. (ANI)