Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.
He achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa.
The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone in his 44th Test match and went past Sri Lanka's spinner Rangana Herath.
Herath had recorded the feat in his 47th Test match.
Jadeja has also become the 10th Indian bowler to record 200 Test wickets.
Jadeja dismissed Proteas' left-handed batsman Dean Elgar (160) in the 100th over of the innings to register his 200th Test wicket.
The 30-year-old had also picked up one wicket on day two of the Test match. He had dismissed Dane Piedt.
India had scored 502/7 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa.
In response, Dean Elgar registered a century for South Africa.
So far, South Africa has scored 365/ 6 in the first innings with about one hour of day's play still remaining. (ANI)

