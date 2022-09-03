Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss T20 World Cup, to undergo knee surgery: Sources

Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as he will undergo knee surgery.

The surgery is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

"Ravindra Jadeja could be ruled out of the upcoming major event T20 World Cup too as his knee injury needs surgery and he has to stay away from cricket for a long time," a source told ANI.

T20 World Cup will begin in Australia from October 16.

In his career, Jadeja has delivered over 7000 overs in nearly 630 matches across first-class, List A and T20 formats, with 897 wickets under his belt.

Earlier on Friday, India's star spinner Axar Patel was named as the replacement for injured Jadeja for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and was ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Jadeja had played a key role in India's victory over Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match. The all-rounder played a crucial knock of 35 runs to guide the team to victory with Hardik Pandya anchoring the innings on the other end. India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in a tight contest.

In the second match, Suryakumar Yadav's stylish 68* and Virat Kohli's 59* helped India secure a spot into the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2022 after the team defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)



