Ravindra Jadeja plays his 200th IPL match

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Faf du Plessis are playing their 200th and 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match, respectively on Friday.

CSK is going against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash of IPL 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Du Plessis has been a beast this season, scoring 547 runs in a total of 15 matches. In his entire IPL career, the South African has gathered 2849 runs.



On the other hand, Jadeja has scored 227 runs and snatched 11 wickets in 15 matches this season. In his entire IPL career, the Indian has scored 2386 runs and took 125 wickets.

On-field, Eoin Morgan-led KKR choose to bowl first against the CSK in the final game. MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals.

Moving to KKR, Eoin Morgan's side was completely down and out in India's leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season. (ANI)

