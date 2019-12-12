Rawalpindi Test: Bad light plays spoilsport on day two, Sri Lanka on 263/6

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec 12 (ANI): Bad light played spoilsport on the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Less than 20 overs bowled on day two and Sri Lanka were 263/6 at stumps. The visitors added 61 runs to their score and lost one wicket.

Niroshan Dickwella was scalped by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 33 runs.

Dilruwan Perera joined Dhananjaya de Silva for a brief unbeaten partnership of 7-runs before bad light forced early stumps on the consecutive second day.

Silva and Perera are unbeaten on 72 and 2 runs respectively.

For Pakistan, the only wicket was taken by Afridi.

The ongoing series between the two nations is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan are yet to gain points while Sri Lanka are placed at the fourth spot with 60 points. (ANI)