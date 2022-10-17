Raza played exceptionally today: Zimbabwe skipper Ervine after win over Ireland

Hobart [Australia], October 17 (ANI): After his side's 31-run win over Ireland in their Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine heaped praises on all-rounder Sikandar Raza for his performance in the match.

Fiery bowling spells from pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and an all-round performance by Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe to a 31-run win over Ireland in their Group B, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday.

"We are ecstatic. To put up a performance like that first game, it shows that we do belong here. It is a pity that it has been a long way since we have played a World Cup. (On Raza) He has been a solid performer for us over the last few months. So excited that he could bring that form here again. Different conditions but that did not change his form. He played exceptionally today," said Ervine in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by Ireland, Zimbabwe put up 174/7 in their 20 overs. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe, scoring 82 off 48 balls with five fours and five sixes. He also had a 58-run stand with Milton Shumba (16), which stabilised the innings after Zimbabwe was reduced to 79/4.



Medium pacer Joshua Little (3/24) picked up some crucial wickets for Ireland. Simi Singh (2/31) and Mark Adair (2/39) also delivered key contributions.

Chasing 175, Ireland kept losing wickets regularly. Medium pacers Blessing Muzarbani (3/23) and Richard Ngarava 22) had at a point reduced Ireland to 22/4.

Curtis Campher (27), George Dockrell (24), Gerarth Delany (24) tried to bring Ireland back into the game, but the side fell 31 runs short, finishing at 143/9.

Tendai Chatara also took 2/22 for Zimbabwe while Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza got a scalp each.

Raza was given 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performance. (ANI)

