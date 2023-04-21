RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell calls Virat Kohli 'GOAT of IPL'

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell considers his teammate and Indian batter Virat Kohli to be the GOAT (greatest of all time) of Indian Premier League.

Asked whom he considers IPL GOAT in a Q&A streamed on Jio Cinema, Maxwell answered "Virat Kohli".

Virat has scored the most IPL runs. In 228 matches, he has scored 6844 runs at an average of 36.60. He has 47 fifties and five centuries under his belt. His strike rate is 129.67 and his highest score in IPL is 113.

The best season of IPL for Virat came in 2016 when he achieved a record of making the most runs by any individual in a season.

He scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, which consisted of four tons and seven fifties.



The Australian all-rounder also disclosed his favourite IPL moment.

He said with the current team, it was when RCB qualified for playoffs in 2022.

Maxwell started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2012. However, he came into the limelight in 2013, when Mumbai Indians bought him with a record bid of Rs 6.3 crore.

His most successful season came under Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in 2014 where he had scored 552 runs in 16 matches with four half-centuries. He had an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 187.75. RCB bought Maxwell in 2021 and since then playing as a key batter for his side.

He rated Shane Watson as the best all-rounder and underrated player of the IPL. Watson is in the Delhi Capitals side as their coach.

Asked to choose between Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, he opted for Malinga being more superior in IPL. He remembers the spell Malinga delivered in front of Chris Gayle and defended 15 runs in the last over.

Maxwell thinks that he could have a career in golf if not cricket. (ANI)

